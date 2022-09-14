Pitch Perfect Star Brittany Snow and Selling the O.C.'s Tyler Stanaland Break Up

Watch : Brittany Snow - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

It's aca-over for Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland.

The Pitch Perfect star and the Selling the O.C. realtor have separated, the couple announced on Instagram. The split comes more than two years after the couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif.

"After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Brittany wrote on Sept. 14, which Tyler echoed in a matching post. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."

They continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

The two first began dating in 2018, after connecting in what they described as "the most millennial way" when Tyler slide into Brittany's DMs. The actress previously told The Knot she "knew of" Tyler from his Instagram posts at the time, while the real estate agent said that the John Tucker Must Die alum had always been his "unattainable crush."