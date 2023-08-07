The 15 Best Back to College Discounts on Problem-Solving Amazon Products

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A new semester will be here before you know it. Whether you're going to college for your first semester or returning for another year, you are probably doing a lot of shopping these days. Unfortunately, back-to-school shopping can get expensive. From new backpacks to shower caddy essentials, that list of must-haves can get long pretty quickly. Thankfully, there are so many great back-to-school deals you can shop right now.
If you're going back to college or you are just shopping for someone who is, Amazon is great destination for discounts. Here are some of the top back to college deals.
Back to College Discounts From Amazon
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones
Wired headphones are making a comeback, you guys. These have a great sound quality and they're perfect for studying or walking to class. These also come in white and pink. The Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones have 73,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cooluli Mini Fridge for Bedroom, Car, Office Desk & Dorm Room
If you share an apartment or a dorm, you might need a mini fridge. This is great for your own personal snacks and drinks or if you want to chill your skincare products. It comes in seven colors and it has 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WXM Wallet for Men with AirTag Holder
If you misplace your wallet all the time this AirTag-compatible wallet is just what you need. It's easy to find this wallet thanks to its AirTag slot. It also has an RFID blocker to prevent credit card theft.
Bedside Lamp Qi Wireless Charger LED Desk Lamp with Touch Control 3 Light Hues
This is useful, yet chic. This eye-catching lamp is also a wireless charger for your phone. The lamp has dimmable LED lighting, so you can adjust the brightness for reading, homework, or just hanging out in your dorm.
Amazon Basics Magnetic Dry Erase Whiteboard Calendar
Stay on top of your schedule and your to-do list with this magnetic dry-erase calendar set. This one comes with four markers and it has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Home Collection 6 Piece Bed Sheets
These sheets come in 41 colorways and 10 sizes, including XL Twin, which is usually perfect for those dorm room beds. This set has 40,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Premium Colored Pencils- 24 Count
Whether you're studying art or if you enjoy coloring to let out some steam, this colored pencils deal is a great buy. This set has 24 colors to choose from. It has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SPRI Xertube Resistance Bands with Handles
Space is limited when you're in college. If fitness is a priority, these resistance bands can give you a great workout and they're compact to store. These come in 8 colors and have 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Studio Buds– True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
If you prefer wireless earbuds, Beats are always a reliable option. These come in a few colors and they're great for everything from studying to working out. These have 50,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nixplay 10.1 inch Smart Digital Photo Frame with WiFi- Share Photos and Videos Instantly via Email or App
The key to dorm life is maximizing your space. This digital frame is a great way to bring all of your favorite photos with you in one compact place. It has 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Relax and take care of your skin with this two-piece set. The rose quartz face roller is said to reduce puffiness, help with lymphatic drainage, promote circulation, decrease dark circles, relax muscles, and reduce wrinkles. The gua sha can be used to stimulate circulation and blood flow in addition to relaxing facial muscles, according to the brand. If you really want a refreshing experience, put them in the fridge or freezer to combat that morning puffiness after a long night of studying or partying.
This set comes in six colors and it has 40,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meoky Plastic Cups with Lids and Straws- Reusable Color Changing Cups
These tumblers are functional and fun. They change colors in response to the temperature. They also come with different color lids and straws, so you can switch things up.
Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook With 1 Pilot Frixion Pen & 1 Microfiber Cloth Included
Go green with this reusable notebook. No more wasting paper. This 42-page notebook has 7 different page styles designed for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and more. You can share your handwritten notes to cloud services including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android.
It comes with a cloth to clean amd a special pen that functions as a pen, marker, or highlighter. Amazon has this 13 colorways. It has 19,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Twohands Highlighter Set
If you're a visual learner, highlighters are a studying essential. These highlighters are available in pastels or your standard neons. This product has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL FLIP 5- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Music is essential to any pregame. This speaker has clear sound, 12 hours of battery, and it's made from 100% recycled plastic. There are 18 colorways to choose from. This speaker has 61,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
—Originally published August 12, 2022 at 3 AM PT.