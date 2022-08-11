After Years of Searching, I Found a Perfect Product for an Instant Tan That Lasts All Day Even if I Sweat

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I am all about some safe tanning. Of course, I liberally apply my sunscreen when I'm outdoors, and take extra measures to make sure I have applied enough. Even so, I'm an indoor girl through and through. I am all about my self-tanner routine. I love trying new tanning products. We've come a long way from the orange, smelly, streaky-looking faux tanners from the past. I've even perfected my self-tanner removal method in between applications, in my opinion, anyway.

As someone who loves to have a natural-looking bronze at all times. my dream is to snap my fingers and have an instant tan. This has been a quest of mine for some time now. I've been trying products for years looking for the perfect one. I've tried body makeup, aerosol sprays, and bronzing gels/ lotions. Nothing ever worked. The products looked super fake or the ones that looked OK didn't last long.

After years of looking, I fell in love with the Tanologist Insta Glow Instant Tan and Illuminator. It truly gives me an instant tan. It doesn't get messed up if I sweat or get caught in the rain and it just looks like a realistic tan. As far as the "illuminator" aspect goes, I was afraid it was going to be super glittery. Thankfully, it is just a super subtle natural-looking glow that isn't remotely sparkly. It just gives that "my skin but better" look and I cannot emphasize how natural it looks.

This is my secret weapon in between tanning applications, especially on my hands and face. I wash and sanitize my hands constantly, so the tan fades quickly. I just apply the Insta Glow with a brush and then I'm good to go all day. And, of course, my faux tan fades the quickest on my face. This is a godsend for that. Or even if I'm wearing shorts and feel like my legs look pale, this is amazing. For larger areas, I would use a tanning mitt instead of a brush to get an even application.

It doesn't look like I have makeup on, the color payoff is instant, it looks natural, and I've even used it as a contour on my cheeks for a little sculpt and lift. I could not be more obsessed with this product and I'm so happy my years-long search for the perfect product is finally over. I hope Tanologist never stops making this product. Ever.