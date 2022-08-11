After Years of Searching, I Found a Perfect Product for an Instant Tan That Lasts All Day Even if I Sweat

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I am all about some safe tanning. Of course, I liberally apply my sunscreen when I'm outdoors, and take extra measures to make sure I have applied enough. Even so, I'm an indoor girl through and through. I am all about my self-tanner routine. I love trying new tanning products. We've come a long way from the orange, smelly, streaky-looking faux tanners from the past. I've even perfected my self-tanner removal method in between applications, in my opinion, anyway.
As someone who loves to have a natural-looking bronze at all times. my dream is to snap my fingers and have an instant tan. This has been a quest of mine for some time now. I've been trying products for years looking for the perfect one. I've tried body makeup, aerosol sprays, and bronzing gels/ lotions. Nothing ever worked. The products looked super fake or the ones that looked OK didn't last long.
After years of looking, I fell in love with the Tanologist Insta Glow Instant Tan and Illuminator. It truly gives me an instant tan. It doesn't get messed up if I sweat or get caught in the rain and it just looks like a realistic tan. As far as the "illuminator" aspect goes, I was afraid it was going to be super glittery. Thankfully, it is just a super subtle natural-looking glow that isn't remotely sparkly. It just gives that "my skin but better" look and I cannot emphasize how natural it looks.
This is my secret weapon in between tanning applications, especially on my hands and face. I wash and sanitize my hands constantly, so the tan fades quickly. I just apply the Insta Glow with a brush and then I'm good to go all day. And, of course, my faux tan fades the quickest on my face. This is a godsend for that. Or even if I'm wearing shorts and feel like my legs look pale, this is amazing. For larger areas, I would use a tanning mitt instead of a brush to get an even application.
It doesn't look like I have makeup on, the color payoff is instant, it looks natural, and I've even used it as a contour on my cheeks for a little sculpt and lift. I could not be more obsessed with this product and I'm so happy my years-long search for the perfect product is finally over. I hope Tanologist never stops making this product. Ever.
My Instant Tanning Holy Grail
Tanologist Insta Glow Instant Tan and Illuminator
I apply this with a brush or a tanning mitt. It absorbs pretty quickly and it lasts all day, even if I sweat (which happens more often than I'd like to admit).
I'm not the only one who is obsessed with this product, check out some rave reviews from some other fans.
Tanologist Insta Glow Instant Tan and Illuminator Reviews
An Amazon shopper said, "This product is excellent! I hate the fuss and muss of self tanner. I love that I can apply this anytime I want a healthy glow and without the smell or streaky aftermath of regular self tanner. I use this in my arms and legs. I apply it with a high quality Bareminerals brush and the finish is flawless. The color looks natural and stays until I take a shower. I hope they never stop making this product."
Another person declared, "Best instant bronzer I've ever used and I have tried them all! It literally doesn't come off until you wash it off."
Someone else explained, "Not a self tanner so there is no funky smell....blends in great with skin tone to give some color...not orange, helps blend 'spider veins.'"
A fan of the product wrote, "Love this stuff. Smells like aloe. Color payoff is lovely. Not very shimmery (I like shimmer but figured I'd mention that). Great price, great quality."
"You need this lotion! I'm a self tanner hooker! This is a lotion but holy crap is it worth the money. I put it on with my mit just like spray or foam. It is not that sparkly which is nice just a tiny bit of flecks throughout. The color came out great," an Amazon shopper reviewed.
My Go-To Application Tools
Existing Beauty Bronze Tan Self Tanning Brush
This is the brush that I use to apply my Tanologist Insta Glow on my face and hands. You can use any makeup brush or sponge that you already have, but I just love this one because it gives an even distribution of color and a nice, even blend.
This brush has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gaiyah Self Tanning Mitt
This is my go-to tanning mitt for larger areas of the body like my legs, arms, and chest.
This mitt comes in three colors and it has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.