RHONJ's Melissa and Joe Gorga Break Their Silence on Skipping Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Watch : Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Blood isn't always thicker than water—just ask Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga skipped out on her and Luis "Louie" Ruelas' Aug. 6 wedding, and now, they're offering up an explanation.

Addressing what Melissa called "the huge elephant in the room" during the Aug. 11 episode of her On Display podcast, the reality TV star said she and Joe had "a laundry list of reasons" not to attend; one of which was an argument that broke out while the cast was filming for RHONJ's upcoming 13th season.

"There was something that went down at the finale of filming," Melissa said. "Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about."

She could, however, clarify that nobody knows "the full entire story" behind the group's most recent fallout. "There is drips and drabs of it," Melissa continued, "and that's because the stories that are out there are obviously not coming from my camp. So, pay attention."