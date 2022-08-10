Kate Bosworth's Blue Crush 20th Anniversary Tribute Will Give You a Wave of Nostalgia

This post will have you riding back to the early aughts.
Twenty years after Blue Crush was released, Kate Bosworth celebrated the surfer film's anniversary with a totally rad tribute.
"20 years ago, my world changed because of this movie!" the actress, 39, wrote on Instagram Aug. 9. "And over those two decades, I've learned just how very rare it is to experience something like Blue Crush… so unique, intimate and true. If there are certain experiences that make up the vital organs of your life, this movie undoubtedly holds my heart."
And Bosworth notes it's not just her who feels that way, sharing how much it means to fans, too. "Throughout my career, there is nothing I appreciate more than hearing the love and excitement for this movie," she continued, "the stories and the insights on how it has touched and shaped your lives."
While the star has appeared in several other films since then—including Superman Returns, 21 and Still Alice—she noted there was something special about the 2002 movie.
"There are so many films that come and go… why the affect of one over another?" Bosworth continued. "And when I think about the beautiful and unique influence of Blue Crush, I think it may come down to the purity of the thing. The writing of it, the making of it, the depth of the friendships, the faith, the determination, the dedication, hard work, and passion. The freedom and the adventure stemming from a young girl, coming of age, and realizing that courage and fear, ferocity and vulnerability, love for another and love for self - can all exist in the same breath. It's the knowing and the trusting and the doing. The being brave. The free fall. The wings - And the flight."
Expressing her gratitude for those who continue to support the movie, she added, "Thank you forever. We love you. Keep crushing it."
Along with the message, Bosworth included a series of throwback photos of her and her castmates Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake.
"My soul sisters for life, I feel you in my laughter every single day," she wrote. "And suddenly there we are again, on the shores of Sunset Beach."
Feel like surfing on over to one of your streaming platforms to watch the movie again? Don't worry, bro. We have you covered until then.
