Kate Bosworth's Blue Crush 20th Anniversary Tribute Will Give You a Wave of Nostalgia

This post will have you riding back to the early aughts.

Twenty years after Blue Crush was released, Kate Bosworth celebrated the surfer film's anniversary with a totally rad tribute.

"20 years ago, my world changed because of this movie!" the actress, 39, wrote on Instagram Aug. 9. "And over those two decades, I've learned just how very rare it is to experience something like Blue Crush… so unique, intimate and true. If there are certain experiences that make up the vital organs of your life, this movie undoubtedly holds my heart."

And Bosworth notes it's not just her who feels that way, sharing how much it means to fans, too. "Throughout my career, there is nothing I appreciate more than hearing the love and excitement for this movie," she continued, "the stories and the insights on how it has touched and shaped your lives."

While the star has appeared in several other films since then—including Superman Returns, 21 and Still Alice—she noted there was something special about the 2002 movie.