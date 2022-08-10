Jennette McCurdy Shares How Her Perspective of Her Late Mom Has Changed After Years of Abuse

Jennette McCurdy has written her way into a new mindset.
The Nickelodeon star reflected on how writing her memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, shifted her feelings towards her late mom after enduring parental abuse while growing up.
"Grief for me toward my mom used to be really complicated," Jennette explained during an Aug. 9 interview on Good Morning America. "I'd feel really angry and confused at why I felt angry that I was grieving her."
Jennette added that she felt like her mother, who passed away in 2013 after battling cancer, didn't "deserve my tears and my sadness and that she was abusive."
Despite this, Jennette shared that authoring her memoir changed her grieving. "It simplified in a really relieving way and now feels like I'm able to just miss her," she said. "And I think that is only possible because of the healing that happened through the writing of the book."
Jennette's reflection comes after her memoir—a story she said she wouldn't have written if her mom "were alive"—was released on Aug. 9. While Jennette tackles difficult experiences throughout the pages, such as developing anorexia and facing both mental and physical abuse, the 30-year-old shared that writing with "that kind of honesty has been truly liberating."
"I said a lot of things, a lot of uncomfortable truths that are I think difficult things to say," she noted. "The more uncomfortable something was for me to put on the page, the more important it felt for me to put it on the page."
