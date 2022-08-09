Will Pretty Little Liars Alum Tyler Blackburn Appear on Original Sin? The Creator Says...

Watch : Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Cast Talks Meeting "A"

You can't get anything past Pretty Little Liars fans.

In the fourth episode of the HBO Max spin-off Original Sin, Noa (Maia Reficco) finds a bottle of oxycodone in her mother Marjorie's (Elena Goode) purse. Once the label on the bottle comes into focus, it's clear that it's not Marjorie's name on the prescription. Instead, it's a name that means an awful lot to fans of the original series: Caleb Rivers.

Caleb Rivers was played by Tyler Blackburn on Pretty Little Liars, Rosewood's resident rebel who goes on to marry Hanna (Ashley Benson) at the end of the series.

So, what was Caleb's name doing on the pill bottle?

"If you're going to show a close-up of a pill bottle," Original Sin executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring teased to TVLine, "you might as well make it connect to the original series."

As for what that means for Caleb's potential involvement in the series—well, don't get your hopes up.