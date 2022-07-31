Who Do You Think "A" Is on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? You Tell Us!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has a secret to keep and that's the identity of "A". But that doesn't keep us from guessing. Weigh in on our theories below.

There's a new "A" on TV.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted July 28 on HBO Max, introducing viewers to a new crop of Liars—including Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles and Maia Reficco—that are being terrorized by a masked assailant.

Why? Well, the streamer's description for the series put it best, sharing, "Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own."

So, this new "A" could have something to do with the tragic death of Angela Waters in 1999 or be totally unrelated. For instance, in the premiere episode, we learned that Karen (Mallory Bechtel) hates Imogen (Madison) for kissing her boyfriend. She also suspiciously delivers the first note from "A," which results in Imogen's mother killing herself.

Karen is later murdered by "A," but could the culprit be her equally conniving sister Kelly (also played by Bechtel)? Could they have been in on the torment together?

Karen and Kelly's father is also a suspect, as the corrupt sheriff (Eric Johnson) seems like the vengeful sort. Oh, and we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Karen's boyfriend, Greg (Elias Kacavas). He appears relatively harmless, but he does have a tendency to stir the pot.

 

We're still betting it's a not-actually-dead Angela or someone tied to her, as it is the original sin and all that. But we want to hear from you!

Who do you think the new "A" is on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin? Cast your vote below!

Poll

PLL: Original Sin: A Theories

Who do you think "A" is on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?
Angela
19.2%
A loved one of Angela's
44.2%
Kelly/Karen
9.6%
Sheriff Beasley
7.7%
Greg
3.8%
Someone else
15.4%

New episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin arrive Thursdays on HBO Max.

