Jamie Lynn Spears Posts Photo of Daughter Maddie on First Day of High School

All grown up.
Ahead of the new school year, Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media to share her daughter Maddie's latest milestone.
"Anddd just like that, my baby's in high school," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 8. "Swipe to see how time literally flies by.....don't take a second of it for granted."
Along with the message, Jamie Lynn—the younger sister of Britney Spears—posted several photos of the 14-year-old year posing with a friend in their school uniforms, which included a black polo shirt and khaki skirt. She also included a throwback photo of Maddie as a young school student, dressed up in a white button-up shirt, a plaid skirt, knee-high socks and a colorful backpack.
Two months earlier, as Maddie graduated from middle school, the former Nickelodeon star boasted about the teen's academic and athletic achievements, writing on Instagram, "I have to do a quick proud parent post for my four sport athlete who also kept a 4.0 GPA all year. So proud of her work ethic."
Jamie Lynn, now 31, made headlines when she gave birth Maddie in 2008 at 17 years old with then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge. The pair later split two years later. The Zoey 101 alum later reflected on her early days as a young mom, saying she often felt judged by others.
"I don't feel like a young mom at all now, but I guess that's because I had my first daughter so very young," she recalled in a 2019 interview with Dopple. "I use to be insecure at times, because I was always the youngest mom in the room."
She continued, "I quickly learned that being a good and competent mother has nothing to do with age. I have met some of the most wonderful amazing moms who are anywhere from 20 years old to 50 years old, so young or old, love is all it's really about."
Ultimately, Jamie Lynn—who also shares 4-year-old daughter Ivey with husband Jamie Watson—said she learned to not compare herself to other moms, reminding herself that "each child is different and therefore each mother is different."