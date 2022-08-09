What To Expect From Rick and Michonne’s Walking Dead Spin-Off

Watch : "The Walking Dead" Stars Play 'Back From the Dead'

Get ready for a bloody good love story.

Details about the upcoming Walking Dead spin-off series reuniting Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have emerged—and it sounds like we're in for quite the journey.

"It's an epic love story," creator Scott M. Gimple revealed on AMC's The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special Aug. 7. "But it's an epic and insane love story. These are two people that have been separated for a very long time. They've lived whole other existences and they have to find themselves again, let alone each other. And it's hopefully going to be mind-blowing."

Gimple also teased that Lincoln and Gurira have been getting their hands dirty on the creative side, too.

"I've been working on it very, very deeply with Danai and with Andy," he said, "and we continue to work on it pretty much every day together with some Walking Dead vets and some great new voices."