Rosario Dawson Seemingly Confirms Romance With Poet Nnamdi Okafor After Cory Booker Breakup

Looks like Rosario Dawson is back off the market.

On Aug. 8, the Mandalorian actress, 43, seemingly confirmed her new romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor, sharing a video on Instagram of the two laughing at each other and making funny faces while riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Fans filled her comments section with heart emojis and the clip even caught the eye of Rosario's ex, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who "liked" the video on Instagram.

E! News has reached out to Rosario's rep for comment but has not heard back yet.

Rosario's post comes just six months after a source confirmed to E! News that she and the 53-year-old Democrat split after two years of dating. The Seven Pounds actress and the lawmaker first met in 2018 at a political fundraiser and while sparks didn't immediately fly, the pair reconnected months later.