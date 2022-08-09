Top-Rated Basics That Will Never Go Out of Style

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It seems contradictory to call classic styles "trendy," but celebrities and cool girls on our Instagram feeds alike are proving that classic basics are trending right now. Think classic Americana blue jeans paired with a white t-shirt or tank top. These pieces are trending now, but they'll never go out of style, so we think they're great investments.

The best part about classic basics? You can wear them with pretty much everything. Whether you need a flattering bodysuit to serve as the foundation to your outfit, or an oversized black blazer to finish off your business-chic look, the basics below will be great assets to your wardrobe.

Scroll below for 12 highly-rated basic pieces from Amazon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach Outlet, and more to add to your wardrobe now, with prices starting at just $17.