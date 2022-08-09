Bachelor Alum Nick Viall Teases Future Engagement to Girlfriend Natalie Joy

It sounds like wedding bells are in Nick Viall's future.
The Bachelor alum admits he and girlfriend Natalie Joy have absolutely discussed spending the rest of their lives together.
"We talk about it a lot," Nick exclusively told E! News of a potential engagement while promoting his Aug. 9 appearance on Celebrity Beef. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."
And like most modern romances, their love story began in, well, the DMs.
"DMs are a great place to meet people," he exclusively shared on the June 2 episode of E!'s digital series Down in the DMs. "My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."
And they've been dating ever since.
One way Nick charmed his way into Natalie's heart? His impressive cooking skills.
In fact, Nick's fellow Bachelor alum and BFF Ben Higgins revealed that Nick is so good in the kitchen he was nervous about competing against him on Celebrity Beef.
"I went to Nick's and Natalie's house and he made pizza that night," Ben told E! News. "It was really freaking good pizza."
Nick added of their culinary showdown, "I was not nervous. I was I was fully aware that I was a better cook than Ben."
Don't miss Nick and Ben on tonight's Aug. 9 episode of Celebrity Beef at 10 p.m. on E!.