Minka Kelly’s High School Throwback Pic Proves She Nailed the ’90s Thin Eyebrow Trend

Minka Kelly is raising eyebrows with her latest social media post.
On Aug. 8, the actress shared a glimpse of the iconic beauty look she rocked back in the ‘90s. While recapping a recent reunion with her best friend from high school, Angel, Minka posted a video montage to Instagram featuring shared several pics of the BFFs during their teenage days.
In the stylish throwback snaps, Minka and Angel—who hadn't seen each other in 10 years—are seen sporting dark, pin-thin, highly arched eyebrows, which were a signature beauty trend of the decade.
"It's obvs the first pic for me," she captioned the video, referring to a high school pic of the pals posing together in similar black and white crop tops, dark lipstick and dramatic skinny brows.
Minka, 42, previously talked how she used to experiment with different beauty looks growing up, admitting that her heavily tweezed eyebrows were definitely "a look."
"I wore way more makeup in high school than I wear today," she told People in 2019. "I did the brown lip liner with the foundation on the inside, a lot of liquid cat eyeliner and my eyebrows were plucked almost all the way off."
"I'll never do that again," she added. "And I'm so lucky my eyebrows grew back!"
These days, Minka—who split from Trevor Noah earlier this year—is much more low-key when it comes to her beauty routine, telling the outlet she doesn't "like a lot of fuss."
"I'm not very precious when it comes to a lot of things," she continued. "I'll do a little concealer under the eyes and a little blush and Chapstick and curl my eyelashes and mascara. That's about it. And I have had the same nighttime regimen since I was 19. I wash, tone, use a serum and do face masks a couple times a week. For me, less is more."
While the Friday Night Lights alum looks back on her trendy teen years with a smile, she confessed that she is more comfortable in her skin over two decades later.
"I look at old photos and [remember] how afraid I was to just be in my skin," she told People. "I try to be mindful of that now. And I'm embracing [my looks] more."