Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Birth of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy

Caitlyn Jenner is keeping up with her grandkids.
The former Olympic winner congratulated stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian after she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate.
"Congratulations major @khloekardashian," Caitlyn tweeted Aug. 5 alongside E! News' article about the birth of Khloe's baby boy. "I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!"
The Fox News contributor also shared an additional message to the Good American CEO on Instagram: "You are an amazing mother and such a strong boss woman! Truly incredible for women everywhere – so blessed to have you in my life!"
Caitlyn's post comes after Khloe's rep told E! News that she and Tristan—who also share daughter True Thompson, 4—welcomed their second child together via surrogate.
Last month, the reality star's rep confirmed that True's younger sibling "was conceived in November," which was one month before it was revealed that the NBA star was expecting a child with Maralee Nichols. (Tristan is also dad to Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)
The rep added that Khloe was "incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing."
However, Tristan and Khloe's baby news did not mean that the former couple was working things out again. "Khloe and Tristan are not back together," an insider told E News in July, adding that they "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters."
Regardless of the timing, Khloe and Tristan have been vocal about expanding their family for a while.
During a 2020 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe told Tristan that she "might need to borrow some sperm" from him so True could have a sibling.
And shortly after Khloe and Tristan rekindled their romance last year, a separate source told E! that the two were "on the same page and both want another baby."