Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Stand After Her Split From Pete Davidson

Kete is no more. So, does Kimye have another shot?
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after about nine months together, sources exclusively told E! News. The sources explained that as Pete films a movie in Australia, their long distance relationship finally took its toll and they split this week. However, they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," per the sources.
Now, fans are wondering if the breakup could mean that Kim will reconcile with her ex, Kanye West. But not so fast...
Multiple sources exclusively tell E! News that the divorce is moving ahead with Kanye. She was declared legally single in March.
The latest news in their divorce case? On Aug. 5, a judge granted a request from Kanye's lawyer Samantha Spector to formally step down as his counselor. He is now represented by Deborah Hong as the proceedings are expected to continue.
But that doesn't mean tensions are high between the couple, according to a source, who tells E! News, "They are happily co-parenting."
She recently showed support for his fashion label, Yeezy, suggesting they're on good terms at the moment.
"Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way," a third insider tells E! News, "but it's not a sign of them getting back together."
The third source reiterates that while the divorce is indeed moving forward, the exes "are fully aligned in making their kids their priority."
In the past, Kanye has publicly expressed his dislike for Pete, who once sent the rapper a text about being "in bed with your wife."
These days, Pete has been filming the movie Wizards! in Australia, and Kim even paid him a visit Down Under in mid-July. "She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them," a separate source told E! News at the time. "Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."
Just a few days later, the SKIMS mogul shared a snapshot of herself reunited with her littles ones at home in California.
After she returned home, another source recently told E! News the couple was trying to go the distance with FaceTimes and calls. "When they are apart, they are in constant communication," the insider explained. "She is still smitten over him and it just works for her."
But now, both Pete and Kim are single once again.
E! News has reached out to their reps but has not received a comment.