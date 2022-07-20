Kim Kardashian Reunites With Kids at Home After Visiting Pete Davidson on Whirlwind Australia Trip

Watch : Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway

Kim Kardashian is back at her Los Angeles abode after visiting her boyfriend Pete Davidson in Australia last week. And in honor of her return, she held what looked like the most epic slumber party with her kids.

The media mogul shared photos of her recent night in a new Instagram carousel. She captioned her July 20 post, "Last Nite Bedtime" while sharing multiple snaps of herself in bed with Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, dressed in full SKIMS attire.

Kim's sleepover with her kids follows July 16 photographs of her arriving at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, where Pete is filming the movie Wizards! alongside Orlando Bloom.

But before she headed out on her trip, Kim ensured she spent quality time with all of her little ones.