Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Their Relationship

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier are living a suite life together.
In honor of the Riverdale star's 30th birthday, the model shared rare photos of the two and an adorable message celebrating her loved one. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Ari wrote in and Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday my love, here's to 30."
In the carousel, Ari shared a few photos of the pair sneaking kisses, as well as a snap of the couple looking snorkel-ready, with their masks and goggles on, and one of them striking a pose in a window.
The pair—who first confirmed their romance in March 2021 after they were spotted holding hands while on a walk—haven't always had an easy time showing off their love publicly.
In a previous interview with GQ, Cole got candid about the "online hate" he received after posting pics with Ari impacted how much he shares about their romance.
"Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately," the actor told the outlet last March. "Even on my other friends' accounts, it gets taken down."
The two made their love Instagram official in July 2021, marking his first public relationship since he and Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart split in March 2020.
But while negative online comments have Ari and Cole keeping their romance more private, the pair seem stronger than ever.