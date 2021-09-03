Cole Sprouse Says "Insane" Fans Reported Photos of Girlfriend Ari Fournier as Inappropriate

Cole Sprouse and girlfriend Ari Fourner are living a not so Suite Life thanks to the Riverdale actor's fans.
The 29-year-old Riverdale star shared the downsides of being a highly-sought after man on Instagram, revealing that a birthday post dedicated to his 23-year-old girlfriend was reported for "violence and incitement."
He shared a screenshot of the Instagram notice on his Story, captioning it, "These kids are insane."
This is just another day in the life of Cole Sprouse, who has grown used to the actions of his fervent fans.
In July, the Riverdale actor posted a series of photos starring Ari. He cheekily captioned the pics, "Time to piss off the 14yos again."
Additionally, he has a separate Instagram account that, according to his bio, is "dedicated to the people out there who secretly take photos of me, and how I take photos of them first."
He added, "May the fastest camera win."
Cole started the account in 2012 and has racked up at least 60 photos of paparazzi, fans and other individuals who tried to covertly take a photo of him.
And while Ari is the latest target of these fan attacks, Cole has also been on the receiving end.
Back in May 2020, his Riverdale co-star and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart stood up for him when the hashtag #ColeSprouseIsOverParty began trending. "Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your fucking phone, isn't it?" she wrote in a since-deleted Twitter thread "This is why people choose to keep their relationships private... this is why people don't have social media.. because of this bullying."
She added, "I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It's abusive. There is no excuse for this."
Lili and Cole's breakup became public knowledge that same month, but, clearly, they remain good friends and co-workers.
He wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post that they had decided to go their separate ways "more permanently" in March. "What an incredible experience I had, I'll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward," he said. "All I'll say about it, anything else you hear doesn't matter."
Cole showed that he had moved on from their on-again, off-again romance this past March, when he was photographed holding hands with Ari.