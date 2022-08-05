Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Recalls Breaking Down Over Comments on Her Weight Gain

Watch : Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu got candid about being bullied online after gaining weight.

As she told People in an Aug. 4 interview, "I definitely broke down so many times."

The 2021 Miss Universe winner shared that although she personally doesn't mind her weight fluctuation since winning back in December, the harassment she's received online has been difficult to come to terms with.

"Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now," the 22-year-old said. "I was bullied for gaining weight."

Harnaaz said that the reaction she received after her weight gain was jarring. "It was kind of uncomfortable and really surprising for me to see how people started having their opinions, which should not really matter," she explained. "It's not about how you look, it's about who you are from inside and how you treat people and what you believe in."