See the Miss Universe 2021 Contestants' Fabulous Swimsuit and Evening Gown Styles

See photos of all 80 Miss Universe 2021 contestants in preliminary swimsuit and evening gown competitions.

By Corinne Heller Dec 11, 2021 10:35 PMTags
TVBeauty Pageants
Watch: Reigning Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Is Moving Where?

This weekend, a total of 80 beauties from around the world will compete for the title of Miss Universe 2021.

If it seems like you just watched the annual pageant, you're not alone: The 2020 competition, won by Miss Mexico Andrea Meza, took place this past May after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 contest, the 70th for the organization, will air live from Israel's coastal city of Eilat on Sunday, Dec. 12.

Steve Harvey returns as host after being absent the last time, and having hosted the event between 2015 and 2019. This year's competition is also highlighting the issue of climate change and will showcase contestants of the past and the social and international issues they face in their communities.

As usual, the pageant will feature swimsuit, evening gown and national costume competitions. The contestants showcased their styles in preliminary contests on Friday, Dec. 10.

The official 2021 Miss Universe competition will air in 160 countries. The show will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo in the United States. Check your local listings for times.

See photos of the Miss Universe contestants modeling their swimwear:

Benjamin Askinas
Albania

Ina Dajci

Benjamin Askinas
Argentina

Julieta Garcia

Benjamin Askinas
Armenia

Nane Avetisyan

Benjamin Askinas
Aruba

Thessaly Zimmerman

Benjamin Askinas
Australia

Daria Varlamoval

Benjamin Askinas
Bahamas

Chantel O'Brian

Benjamin Askinas
Bahrain

Manar Nadeem Deyani opts not to wear a traditional swimsuit. She is the first contestant from a Gulf state to actually compete in the Miss Universe pageant and the second beauty queen from the region to be nominated for the international competition since 2013.

Benjamin Askinas
Belgium

Kedist Deltour

Benjamin Askinas
Bolivia

Nahemi Uequin Antelo

Benjamin Askinas
Brazil

Teresa Santos

Benjamin Askinas
British Virgin Islands

Xaria Penn

Benjamin Askinas
Bulgaria

Elena Danova

Benjamin Askinas
Cambodia

Marady Ngin

Benjamin Askinas
Cameroon

Michèle-Ange Minkata

Benjamin Askinas
Canada

Tamara Jemuovic

Benjamin Askinas
Cayman Islands

Georgina Kerford

Benjamin Askinas
Chile

Antonia Figueroa

Benjamin Askinas
China

Shiyin Yang

Benjamin Askinas
Colombia

Valeria Ayos

Benjamin Askinas
Costa Rica

Valeria Rees

Benjamin Askinas
Croatia

Ora Ivanišević

Benjamin Askinas
Curaçao

Shariengela Cijntje

Benjamin Askinas
Czech Republic

Karolina Kokesova

Benjamin Askinas
Denmark

Sara Langtved

Benjamin Askinas
Dominican Republic

Debbie Aflalo

Benjamin Askinas
Ecuador

Susy Sacoto Mendoza

Benjamin Askinas
El Salvador

Alejandra Gavidia

Benjamin Askinas
Equatorial Guinea

Martina Mituy Avomo

Benjamin Askinas
Finland

Essi Unkuri

Benjamin Askinas
Germany

Eloisa Jo-Hannah Seifer

