Selena Gomez Makes a Splash During Italy Vacation With Producer Andrea Iervolino and Friends

Watch : Selena Gomez to Produce Reboot of 1980s Film Working Girl

Look at her now.

Just weeks after ringing in her 30th birthday, Selena Gomez was simply thriving during a boating trip with producer Andrea Iervolino and friends. On Aug. 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was all-smiles as she soaked up the sun aboard a yacht anchored near Positano, Italy.

Clad in a black swimsuit, Selena was spotted sunbathing on the dock with Andrea, a producer on her 2016 flick In Dubious Battle, as their friends relaxed in the shade. At one point during the day, the group hit the waves—with Andrea, 34, playfully pulling the Only Murders in the Building star into the water just as she was climbing down a ladder.

Selena and her pals were also seen jet-skiing and taking a ride on a large inflatable banana out in the open sea.

A splashy Italian vacation hasn't been the only way Selena has celebrated the next decade of her life. In late July, a source told E! News that the Rare Beauty founder was honored at a "formal party" with nearly 50 guests held at a private home.