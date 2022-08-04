Welcome to E! Insider

Selena Gomez's Message on Body Positivity Will Help Boost Your Confidence

Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on the importance of body positivity in a recent TikTok. Find out what the Only Murders in the Building star had to say below.

Selena Gomez is feeling confident in her skin!  

The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, took a moment while on vacation to share her thoughts on the importance of body positivity in an Aug. 3 TikTok. In the clip, Selena can be seen dressed in a periwinkle one-piece bathing suit as she lip-syncs along to a viral TikTok audio while enjoying the great outdoors. 

The sound that Selena used starts with one woman telling another to "suck it in," a reference to making their stomach appear smaller in order to appear slimmer. 

After hearing the suggestion, Selena then looks into the camera and mimes along to the second woman's response, declaring, "I'm not sucking s—t in. Real stomachs is coming the f—k back. Okay?" 

You can watch the TikTok, which Selena captioned "vaca self," here

And it sounds like more than a few of her fans are on board with the idea.

One fan commented, "u don't realise how much this video helps us young women! Thank you !!"

TikTok

Another added, "Feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this." 

And To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han kept her message short and sweet, writing, "ily." 

This isn't the only TikTok fun that Selena has gotten up to during her holiday. A day earlier, she shared a video of herself dressed in a black swimsuit and lip-syncing along to another audio clip while on a boat.  

"What part of my face says talk to me?" The singer joked. "None. Absolutely none." 

