Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Messages From Kate Middleton, Prince William and More Royals

Now this is cause for a very royal celebration.
In honor of Meghan Markle's 41st birthday on Aug. 4, multiple members of the royal family took to social media to share sweet tributes to the Duchess of Sussex on her special day.
That includes her brother-in-law Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who tweeted, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
Alongside their message, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge included a photo of Meghan taken during the Archewell founder's June visit to the U.K. with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 14 months, for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
In the snapshot, Meghan can be seen smiling while dressed in an ivory Dior coat and matching brimmed hat while attending the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the four-day festivities in honor of the Queen's 70-year reign.
But William and Kate weren't the only ones sharing their well-wishes online. The Suits star also received a message from Prince Charles and Camilla. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"
Meghan and Harry's family visit to the U.K. this summer also marked the first time that the Prince of Wales was able to meet his youngest grandchild, Lili, who was born in the U.S. in 2021. A royal source shared that "to meet her was very emotional" for Charles.
Meghan is also likely feeling the love from her own family on her birthday. Just last month, Harry referred to Meghan his "soulmate" during a powerful UN speech in honor of Nelson Mandela International Day.
"Since I first visited Africa at 13 years old, I've always found hope on the continent," he said. "In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It's where I've felt closest to my mother [Princess Diana] and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife."