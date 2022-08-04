Welcome to E! Insider

Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Photo

Sophie Turner posted a rare photo of her baby bump. See the adorable snap of Sophie "full of baby"—marking her first official return to the ‘gram since welcoming her second child with Joe Jonas.

Oh, baby (bump)!

Sophie Turner returned to social media on Aug. 3 with a rare snap of herself featuring her pregnancy bump. The sweet share marks her first Instagram post since news that she'd welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

In the snap, Sophie is seen showing off her stomach while wearing leggings, a black top and a puffer jacket. She captioned the post, "Full of baby."

Back in July, representatives for both stars confirmed to People that Joe and Sophie expanded their family by welcoming a baby girl. The little one joins big sister Willa, 2, who the couple welcomed in July 2020.

While Sophie kept a tight lip on her second pregnancy for months, the actress eventually broke her silence on the news in May. "We're so excited to be expanding the family," Sophie shared with Elle UK for the June 2022 issue. "It's the best blessing ever."

At the time, Sophie reflected on being a mom to Willa and what motherhood means to her.

"It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation," she shared. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

As for Joe, the 32-year-old is a sucker for parenthood also. During an appearance on CBS This Morning, Joe shared what it's like to be a father to his "gorgeous" firstborn. The man of few words simply noted, "It's been amazing."

Joe also revealed the biggest takeaway he has learned from becoming a dad. "Naps are nice," he teased. "All around."

