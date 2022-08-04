Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Photo

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

Oh, baby (bump)!

Sophie Turner returned to social media on Aug. 3 with a rare snap of herself featuring her pregnancy bump. The sweet share marks her first Instagram post since news that she'd welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas.

In the snap, Sophie is seen showing off her stomach while wearing leggings, a black top and a puffer jacket. She captioned the post, "Full of baby."

Back in July, representatives for both stars confirmed to People that Joe and Sophie expanded their family by welcoming a baby girl. The little one joins big sister Willa, 2, who the couple welcomed in July 2020.

While Sophie kept a tight lip on her second pregnancy for months, the actress eventually broke her silence on the news in May. "We're so excited to be expanding the family," Sophie shared with Elle UK for the June 2022 issue. "It's the best blessing ever."

At the time, Sophie reflected on being a mom to Willa and what motherhood means to her.