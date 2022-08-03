UFC Star Conor McGregor's Major Career Move May Surprise You

Watch : Happy Birthday Jake Gyllenhaal!: E! News Rewind

Get ready to rumble, because Conor McGregor is set to make his film debut.

The UFC champion, 34, will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming Prime Video reboot of the iconic 1989 action film Road House, Amazon confirmed to E! News. The cast also includes Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Travis Van Winkle, Lukas Gage, Beau Knapp and Arturo Castro.

"Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of Road House, a beloved classic," a spokesperson for Conor said in a statement. "While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming."

And it's safe to say that his fans are pretty excited about his transition from the ring to the silver screen. One user commented, "Let's go! Congratulations Conor McGregor, really excited to watch you on the big screen."