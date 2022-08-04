Meet the Siblings Looking For Love on Netflix's Dated and Related

Watch : Netflix's How To Build a Sex Room: Wild Misconceptions

Netflix continues to find new ways for contestants to find love.

In the upcoming reality show Dated and Related, siblings will join forces as they meet new singles in the hopes of finding the one. "Having the person who knows you better than anyone should help you navigate the tricky world of dating," Netflix teases in the description. "But will they act as the ultimate wingman and help you find love? Or scupper your plans and call you out on all your bulls--t? Either way it might just be Awkward. As. Hell."

These duos come from all over the world, with a pair of siblings hailing from Texas and twins traveling from Essex. They will all meet up in a luxury villa in the South of France for an experience they will never forget.

Too Hot to Handle's Melissa Berry will host all 10 episodes of this must-see series, premiering Sept. 2 on Netflix.