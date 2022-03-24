Netflix Reveals the Future of Your Favorite Dating Shows, Including Love Is Blind

The good news is there's more Love Is Blind in our future. The bad news: We may have to see more of Shake.
On March 24, Netflix confirmed that the cast of Love Is Blind's second outing will have an encore later this year when Love Is Blind: After the Altar premieres. Like the first season, fans will get a status update on the couples who said "I do" and the other stars who weren't so lucky in love.
Also forecasted for a 2022 debut? A whole new Pod Squad. According to the streamer, season three is coming sooner than we think and is set to take place in Dallas.
And it seems there are even more gold cups in our future as Netflix has renewed the hit series for two more seasons.
That's not all dating show lovers! Netflix previously announced they will be putting relationships to the test with The Ultimatum, a series that asks couples to "commit to marriage, or move on" over the course of eight weeks. "In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."
While The Ultimatum is due out next month, a separate series featuring all queer couples is coming down the pipeline too.
Additionally, fans who followed Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking will be delighted to learn that she's back at it again. Season two is premiering later this year, with Netflix already planning a third season.
And while Sima specifically works within the Indian matchmaking community, she's not the only one putting her rolodex to use. In the new series Jewish Matchmaking, singles in America and Israel will put their love life in the hands of a matchmaker to see if "using the traditional practice of shidduch" will help them find love, Netflix announced.
Another group will get their moment in the spotlight when people on the autism spectrum look for a partner in Love on the Spectrum. This follows the success of the Australian series of the same title.
Lastly, Netflix is combining all of your favorite dating shows in one, bringing together singles from Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa and other hit series to mix it up Bachelor in Paradise-style. Suffice to say, there's going to be drama.
But first, a few laughs. To celebrate the major announcement, Netflix formed the fictional boy band N-2-LUV—the men from Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle paying tribute to host Nick Lachey and his early aughts hits with the song "Love Has No Off Season." Check out the music video above!