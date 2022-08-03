Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills

Want to hear Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s daughter Audrey's cover of Pat Benatar’s song "Fire and Ice?" Well keep scrolling and there you'll be.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 03, 2022 4:04 PMTags
MusicFaith HillTim McGrawCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Does Tim McGraw Feel Outnumbered at Home?

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music.

Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.

"Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED!" she captioned the footage. "Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here (also why is this a reel???)."

So what did Audrey's followers think about her singing? They like it, they love it, they want some more of it.

"Wowwwwww!!!! Chris Cornell's wife Vicky Cornell wrote in the comments. Added Rita Wilson, "More please!!!!!"

This isn't the first time fans have heard Audrey's voice. She has also performed covers of songs like Brandi Carlile's "The Joke" and The Main Squeeze's "Only Time." And talent clearly runs in the family as her sisters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 23, can also sing.

photos
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

Although, perhaps fans shouldn't be too surprised. After all, their parents are country music royalty.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyric

And whether Faith and Tim's daughters follow in their famous footsteps or choose a different career path, the Grammy-winning couple will always be their biggest fans.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

"All of them can sing, but they all have different interests," Tim told E! News in 2015. "I want them to just follow their passions. Now, I'd like for [them] to get a college degree first. But whatever inspires them, whatever motivates them, whatever they wanna go for, you know, that's what I'm all about."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Jet Claim About Kris Jenner & Taylor Swift

2
Exclusive

Watch Ray J and Princess Love’s Marriage Come to Dramatic End

3

Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyric

4

Kendall Jenner Gets Comfy on Devin Booker’s Lap in New Vacation Pic

5

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud