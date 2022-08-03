Where to Buy Cute Home Decor For Your Dorm or First Apartment If You're on a Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Moving to a new place in general can be pretty costly. The good news is, decorating and creating a living space you actually love doesn't have to break the bank. If you'll be moving into a dorm, your first apartment or a new home in the near future, we've got a roundup of affordable home stores you'll want to bookmark ASAP.

For instance, one store definitely worth checking out online is HomeGoods. Even if you do have a store close by, you're sure to find things online that you won't find in person. Plus, they're having a huge clearance sale right now where they're offering some of the biggest markdowns of the season. You can find cute new items for your home starting at $3. You can also find some great under $50 deals on things you need for college, if that's what you're currently shopping for.

From Target to Wayfair, and everything in between, we've rounded up some of the best places to score cute cheap home decor if you're on a budget.