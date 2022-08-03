Monica Lewinsky Asks Beyoncé to Remove Her Name From “Partition” Lyrics

Watch : Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric

Monica Lewinsky has a request.

After Beyoncé nixed a word from her latest album over ableist concerns, the 49-year-old suggested that the singer go one step further and remove her name from her hit "Partition."

"uhmm, while we're at it... #Partition," she tweeted in Aug. 1, calling out the 2013 song from the Beyoncé album in which the singer recalled that a man "Monica Lewinsky'd all on my gown."

The racy lyrics are in reference to the high-profile affair between President Bill Clinton and a then-21-year-old Lewinski, which led to the president's famous denial and impeachment in 1998.

This isn't the first time Lewinski—who has "rap song muse" written in her Twitter bio—has addressed the unwelcomed named drop. In an essay she wrote for Vanity Fair in 2014, she actually thanked Beyoncé for including her in the song, but offered one correction.

"Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé's latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we're verbing, I think you meant 'Bill Clinton'd all on my gown,' not 'Monica Lewinsky'd.'"