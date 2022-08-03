High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Is a Disney Music Lover's Paradise

Watch : Joshua Bassett Teases Season 3 of High School Musical

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three soundtrack is just what we've been looking for.

The third season, which drops new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+, does a deep dive into the Disney songbook and we couldn't be any happier.

"We have original music, High School Musical music, Camp Rock music, Frozen music," Matt Cornett, who plays E.J., revealed in an exclusive E! News featurette. "There's so much now, it's incredible."

That's right, Disney historians, Camp Rock!

The cast performs a version of "It's On" from 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, originally performed by Demi Lovato and members of the ensemble cast.

Luckily, the HSM:TM:TS was just as excited as we are. Meg Donnelly, who plays Val, called the song "a classic," and Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos, was pumped for the choreography, explaining, "It was one of my favorites because I love big group dance scenes."