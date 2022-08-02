Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Power Suit to Tease New Business

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals New Pics of Courthouse Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is pooshing her career to the next level.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently teased that she's exploring a new business venture, which is set to launch soon. Although Kourtney didn't share any additional details about her upcoming gig, she drove her message even further with a business look that showcased her executive status. If anything, it was reminiscent of Melanie Griffith's Working Girl power suit.

"It's giving boss lady," she captioned her July 30 Instagram post, as she posed sitting on top of stacked travel trunks.

Kourt certainly dress the part, wearing an oversized blazer in a black and gray plaid print with dramatic shoulder pads. The reality TV star completed her wardrobe with silver strappy sandal heels and a soft glam makeup look (courtesy of makeup artist, Leah Darcy). Her hair, styled by Irinel de León, was parted in the middle with tiny strands that framed her face.