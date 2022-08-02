The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Has a Reminder for Critics of Madison Prewett's Engagement

There's no timetable when it comes to finding your forever person.
Earlier this week, news broke that The Bachelor's Madison Prewett was engaged to Grant Michael Troutt. While many in Bachelor Nation were quick to congratulate the Made for This Moment author, others were quick to point out how long they've been together.
"Interrupting your evening…Madi Prewett engaged after 9 months," one fan account wrote with a woozy face emoji.
Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston saw the message and decided to speak out against the critics who felt Madison and Grant got engaged too quickly.
"Contestants get engaged after 6-8 weeks which really translates to even less time when you consider the actual time spent together," she wrote on Twitter. "You don't get to cheer on leads but s--t on Madi. Happy for her! Congratulations to finding love your own way! #TheBachelorette."
Back in May, the pair went public with their relationship, with Madison saying she and Grant were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. At the time, Madison praised the former UC Santa Barbara basketball player for his faith and being her "best friend."
"I adore and admire most his love for Jesus, his passion to make a difference, his heart for people (no matter who they are) and his joy for life," she told E! News. "He makes every room brighter and everyone better. He pursues and loves me so well."
As for that romantic proposal, Grant went all out when he got down on one knee and proposed in Palm Beach, Fla.
"7.31.22," Madison write on Instagram. "You were worth the wait."
Fans first met Madison when she appeared on The Bachelor with Peter Weber in 2020. While the pilot brought Madison all the way to the finale, they agreed to separate a few days after the show ended.
As for Katie, she appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor in 2021 before leading The Bachelorette season 17 later that year.
She ended the season engaged to contestant Blake Moynes, but the duo announced their breakup in October, about a month before E! News confirmed her romance with another contestant from her season, John Hersey. They have since split leaving Katie looking for a new happily ever after.