Todd Chrisley Shares Candid Look Into His Marriage With Julie Chrisley Amid Legal Trouble

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

No storm can damage Todd Chrisley's relationship with Julie Chrisley.

As the Chrisley Knows Best stars await their sentences after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple is sharing how the legal drama has affected their marriage. According to Todd, he's never been closer to his wife of nearly 26 years.

"In my perspective, it has drawn me closer to my wife," Todd shared on the July 29 podcast episode of Chrisley Confessions. "I feel like my marriage—for me personally, internally—is the strongest that I've felt it's ever been."

He added, "For the first time in my life, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn't even know was starving."

It's a sentiment Julie echoed.

"You and I have been a team since day one," Julie told her husband on the podcast. "It's been you and me against the world I feel like. I think for both of us, this situation, our season of life right now has shown us that it's not about just what you and I and our plan is. It's what God's plan is."