See Katy Perry's Hilarious Message on Orlando Bloom's Shirtless Pic

Watch : Katy Perry Trolls Orlando Bloom for Vacation Photos

Katy Perry remains the queen of trolling.

After the "Dark Horse" singer's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, shared a carousel of shirtless workout videos on July 31, she quickly made her presence known in the comments section of his Instagram post.

"babe where did you put the cortisone cream," Katy commented, adding, "I have a heat rash."

And while Orlando may have brought the heat with his most recent vacation pics, his physique is surely not the only thing that's keeping Katy around.

Since getting engaged in 2019, Katy, 37, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 45, have welcomed one child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove, 23 months. Orlando is also a father to son Flynn, 11, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

In May, Katy noted that seeing Orlando's relationship with his son helped her decision to become a mom after she said she wasn't feeling "very maternal."