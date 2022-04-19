Exclusive

Katy Perry Reveals If She's Ready for Baby No. 2 With Husband Orlando Bloom

Is Katy Perry ready for another little California Gurl (or boy)?

The singer spilled all the details on the American Idol red carpet with E! News' Francesca Amiker, revealing that her future baby plans with husband Orlando Bloom are currently on pause.

"I'm in Vegas, and I can't do that show with anything in my belly," she said, "especially a human." Katy's Las Vegas residency, Playbegan in December 2021 and runs through August 2022.

The little human already in Katy's life, Daisy Dove Bloom, 1, has been reaching important milestones: "She's running," beams her mom, "she says ‘I love you,' she colors, [and] she's got pigtails."

Katy also recently got to experience was her daughter's first trip to Hawaii, where the little girl had a hilarious interaction with Mickey Mouse at a character meet-and-greet breakfast.

"[Daisy] saw Mickey and she thought Mickey was a cow, so she mooed at Mickey," Katy shared. "She went, ‘Moo, moo.' And I was like, ‘That's not the sound,' but I don't know what the sound is, actually. What is the sound that Mickey Mouse makes?"

Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency Fashion Looks

That wasn't the only funny Hawaii story, as Katy's American Idol co-host Lionel Richie shared his favorite moment from the cast trip with E! News on the red carpet.

"Katy was pretending like she was drowning in the water, and then I realized she wasn't pretending! We couldn't get her out of the water," he joked. "The problem was, they talked her into putting on the swimsuit and doing the ‘survivor' thing, and then we realized, ‘Katy get out of the water,' and she just wouldn't get out of the water."

As for co-host Luke Bryan's favorite moment? "Me and Lionel attempting to hula dance," the country singer shared. "We didn't hula very well."

Check out their full interview in the clip above.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

