The Boys Fan Favorite Receives Big Promotion Ahead of Season 4

Homelander's son Ryan will be back in a major way when The Boys returns for season four.
Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) has been upgraded to a series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the Prime Video superhero drama, E! News confirms.
When viewers last saw Ryan, the son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) late wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), he chose to fly off with his father in the season three finale.
The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke recently teased that Ryan is the linchpin for everything that lies ahead.
"Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander," Kirpke told Variety after the finale. "If Butcher can figure out how to get his s--t together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes."
While Crovetti will see his role elevated, two brand new Supes are also joining the fight in season four.
Valorie Curry, best known for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2 and Fox's The Following, will play superhero Firecracker, while Susan Hayward, who played Tamika on seasons six and seven of Orange Is the New Black, will take on the role of Sister Sage.
Neither Firecracker or Sister Sage appear in The Boys' comics, which only further the mystery that awaits.
While we eagerly anticipate what comes next in season four, catch up on all three current seasons of The Boys, streaming now on Prime Video.