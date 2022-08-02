Find Out Why Bachelorette Rachel Recchia Kicked Contestant Hayden Out of the Competition

Watch : Gabby & Rachel REJECTED by Multiple Bachelorette Men

There's nothing the City of Light can't fix—at least for a little while.

After the controversial July 25 episode of The Bachelorette, in which the group of remaining men was split into two groups—one for Gabby Windey, one for Rachel Recchia—the vibes attempted to reset themselves in Paris.

With Rachel still reeling from last week's rose ceremony, in which she was rejected by three different men, she called her one-on-one date with Tino a chance to "get things back on track." The two made crepes together, kissed on a bridge in the rain and bonded over their ideas of work/life balance, before Rachel gave Tino her rose.

Consider things back on track.

Gabby picked Jason for her one-on-one date in Paris, which involved getting fitted for custom berets, kissing on a carousel and diving deep into why Jason tends to hold things close the vest. Their conversation was a little stunted and awkward, but ultimately rewarding, and Gabby gave Jason her rose.

Love blossoms in Paris!

When it came time for Gabby's group date, her guys did their best to fight for her love—quite literally. The group was taught the art of French boxing, called savate, before throwing hands with one another. However, it was the action outside of the ring that got the most attention.

Rachel and her group arrived to watch the festivities, but the guys were far more interested in the boxing than in Rachel. When they wouldn't give her the time of day, she broke down, saying, "I don't know why I feel more insecure, more desperate on the side of being The Bachelorette than I did being on the side of being a contestant on Clayton's season. Truly, he made he feel more wanted than these guys make me feel."