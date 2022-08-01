Why Ariana Grande's Fans Are Convinced Her Makeup Honors Mac Miller

Watch : Ariana Grande STUNS in Makeup-Free Selfie

Almost is never enough, because Ariana Grande's r.e.m beauty may have paid tribute to Mac Miller.

The pop star recently launched a 60-shade sweetener concealer line, a cute nod to her fourth studio album, but it's the name of her lip oil that's piquing her fans' interest. Aside from its unique metal tip applicator, fans have discovered that one of the shade names seems to reference "The Way," the chart-topping track Ari and Mac collaborated on in 2013.

Eagle-eyed TikTokers noticed that the lip oil in "Pickin Petals"—a peachy-pink hue with a rosy fragrance—was a reference to Mac's lyric in the song, in which he rapped, "Picking petals off the flowers like / Do she love me, do she love me not? (love me not)."

As user @kaylie_vazquez captioned her video, "when you get the r.e.m. beauty lip oil in 'picking petals' and realize ari keeps dropping us little reminders of mac."

"and his favorite song from her album was R.E.M," one user replied referencing Sweetener, to which another person added, "its the only reason i bought it."