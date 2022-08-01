Top Chef Season 20's European Destination Revealed

Top Chef is headed across the pond.
Bravo announced on Aug. 1 that the Emmy-nominated show's upcoming 20th season will film in London, marking the cooking competition series' first season set entirely abroad.
The network also revealed season 20 will also be a "World All-Stars" showdown that will "bring together 16 of the most talented, creative and decorated chefs who have competed in their respective countries' versions of the series as they vie for the ultimate Top Chef title."
Padma Lakshmi will return as host and will judge alongside Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons. Production starts in the U.K. later this month and the season will air in 2023.
"We've always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true," Ryan Flynn, Senior Vice President of Current Production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the U.K.'s exceptional ingredients and international flavors."
Victoria Prentis, U.K. Government Food Minister, added: "I'm pleased that Top Chef has chosen London for its first ever season outside of the U.S. We're rightly proud of our exceptional food and drink produced here in the U.K. From Scottish salmon and Welsh lamb to Northern Irish beef and English sparkling wine, our food and drink is recognized at home and abroad for its great taste and high quality. As the U.K.'s largest manufacturing sector, the passion, traditions and expertise of our food and drink industry make the U.K. a fantastic choice for the culinary competition series."
Last month, Lakshmi teased her anticipation to go international, telling E! News exclusively, "I personally am really excited. I think it'll make the show bigger and better and I think it'll give us new terrain. One of the reasons I believe the Top Chef is always fresh and evergreen and really upping itself is because we move locations and so those locations inform the challenges and also really play into the episodes of the season. So I'm glad that we're going international."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)