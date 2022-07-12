Why Emmy-Nominated Top Chef Host Padma Lakshmi Might Miss the 2022 Award Ceremony

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Nineteen seasons later and Padma Lakshmi is still on fire.

The Top Chef host snagged her third Emmy nomination on July 12 in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

During an exclusive interview with E! News, Lakshmi gushed over the honor and revealed she will probably have to attend the 2022 award ceremony on Sept. 12 virtually. (But don't worry, she has a very good reason for potentially not being able to make it in person.)

"It feels really great," Lakshmi said. "We work so hard on this show and we are just over the moon that people still love it so much like we do. It feels gratifying. I'm just about to go and film another season so this definitely puts a bounce in our step...I'm really excited, I'm really happy, I hope we win."

Lakshmi continued, "I don't even know if we'll be able to go [to the Emmys] because will be in production [abroad]."