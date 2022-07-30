Jennifer Lopez Rehearses for First Stage Performance Since Ben Affleck Wedding

Back to work.
Two weeks after tying the knot with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is set to perform at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity gala on the Italian island of Capri on July 20.
The day before, J.Lo, 53, was photographed on stage during a full dress rehearsal wearing a wild custom-designed animal print two-piece look with sparkles and feathers, which, according to La Repubblica, will be up for auction at the end of the night.
The intimate charity event—which will be held at the 14th-century Certosa di San Giacomo monastery—also featured performances by Diplo, Sofia Carson and Switzerland's DJ Cruz, per the Italian outlet.
According to Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Naomi Campbell, Jared Leto and Vanessa Hudgens are among the A-Listers expected to attend.
The star-studded night will mark Jennifer's first performance since officially becoming Jennifer Affleck. She and Ben nearly broke the Internet when they wed in a surprise ceremony at Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16.
"We did it," the bride wrote in her On The JLo newsletter on July 17. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."
The "Let's Get Loud" singer and "Gone Girl" actor wed months after getting engaged for the second time and a little more than a year after rekindling their iconic '00s Bennifer relationship.
Following the nuptials, the newlyweds jetted off to Paris along with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 14, (who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) and Ben's kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, (who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner).
While an eyewitness exclusively told E! News that Jennifer was in France for work-related reasons, it didn't stop the blended family from taking in some of the city's best sites, including the shops in the Marais.
"Ben and J.Lo were holding hands and looking at each other adoringly," the eyewitness shared on July 22, adding that their kids "seem to be best friends and were holding hands and giggling."
The eyewitness noted that they also visited the Musée d'Orsay and the gardens near the Élysée Palace—where Jennifer and Ben "snuck away for some alone time."