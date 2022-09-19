Twilight's Ashley Greene Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Paul Khoury

Watch : Ashley Greene Shows Off Her Engagement Ring

Sink your teeth into this good news: Ashley Greene is now a mom!

The Twilight actress and husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Kingsley Rainn Khoury, on Sept. 16.

"And just like that - everything changed," the couple shared on Instagram on Sept. 19. "In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we're engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world."

See the first glimpse of Kingsley here.

The arrival of their daughter comes nearly six months after the Aftermath actress shared images of herself hugging Paul as they held photos of their baby's sonogram.

"I love you more than I've ever loved anything and somehow my heart just keeps expanding to love you EVEN more," she captioned the March 25 post. "I cannot wait to watch you share your light, love, and passion with our baby."