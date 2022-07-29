See JoJo Siwa and Abby Lee Miller's Dance Moms Reunion

JoJo Siwa might have just won this TikTok trend.
It turns out Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett's meetup wasn't the only reunion at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere. The show's guest star, JoJo also met up with her former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller during the event, which she documented in a hilarious new TikTok.
JoJo's July 28 post starts off by reading, "Me all ready for a calm night at the premiere of HSMTMTS...," then, the Nickelodeon star added, "Plot twist" before panning the camera to Abby, who waves at the camera
But that's not the only part of JoJo and Abby's crossover that makes the video totally epic. Instead, it's the fact that JoJo used a viral audio of Abby on the Lifetime show. "Now I want to sit back and relax and enjoy my evening," Abby says at the start of the clip, before dramatic music is added in the background. Abby says, "when all of a sudden, I hear this agitating, grating voice." Watch the video here.
Don't mistake JoJo's use of the sound for any tension with Abby though. In her caption, the dancer showed her respect for her former coach, "Gotta love her though @aldctherealabbylee." Shortly after posting the video, JoJo commented, "Do we think abby is gonna be mad at this bahahahhaa."
The video comes just a few days after JoJo revealed that she now has a bald spot due to the stress she underwent while on Dance Moms.
In the caption of her July 27 video, JoJo shared that the "stress rash" on her head from her time on the show "lead to no more hair there." She told fans in a follow-up clip, "I would pick at it all day long, and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there."
Despite this, JoJo seems to have nothing but love for Abby nowadays.