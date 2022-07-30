Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Reveals the Hardest Part About Craig Conover Romance

Watch : Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?

Paige DeSorbo is spilling the sweet tea about her relationship with Southern Charm's Craig Conover.

The couple has displayed their romance in front of cameras since they began dating in October 2021. However, Paige exclusively told E! News that even though they're on a reality show and "you have to be yourself," shining a spotlight on her love life has come with challenges.

"It's definitely hard for you to know that there's hundreds of thousands of people that have opinions on your relationship," she admitted. "But you have to remember I don't know Jessica in Iowa who hates me and my boyfriend, and I'll probably never meet her. So, why am I going to let what she said hurt my feelings?"

The Summer House star explained that she's lucky to be "dating someone who's going through the exact same thing."

"If people mutually hate us, it kind of brings us together," she said. "I'm like, 'Everybody hates us.' And he's like, 'Whatever, I love you.'"