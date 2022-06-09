Paige DeSorbo Reveals How She and Boyfriend Craig Conover First Chatted Over DMs

Watch : Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?

Craig Conover worked his Southern Charm on Paige DeSorbo over DMs.

The couple met while filming Bravo's Winter House, though they didn't start dating until October 2021. However, as Summer House star Paige revealed on the June 9 episode of E! News' digital series Down in the DMs, she and Craig actually chatted on social media long before meeting in person.

"Craig actually DMed me off of a painting that I posted that somebody painted of me, and he said, 'Wow, this is really cool,'" she recalled. "And I said, 'LOL, I know, right?' And then, we didn't DM again for like two years. So, I don't know if I nailed it with that response, or that was awful."

Unlike Craig, Paige said she is never one to send the first DM, especially to a celebrity. But, she is always happy to respond when a famous face reaches out to her, such as The Sopranos' Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

After Jamie-Lynn reacted to one of her Instagram stories, Paige said, "She was going to be on Watch What Happens Live, and she actually wanted me to style her for it, and I didn't see the DM! And it's probably one of my biggest regrets."