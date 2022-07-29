Dwyane Johnson Says His Daughters Are Black Adam's Biggest Fans

Turns out, the biggest Black Adam fans aren't comics readers, but Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's kids.
"They love Black Adam," the actor exclusively told E! News at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. "They really do, especially my little girls."
Johnson admitted to showing his youngest daughters—Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4—the teaser for Black Adam, and their reaction is nothing short of hilarious. "I show them the very graphic, violent trailer," he shared, "which they love 'cus it's my DNA."
"I think with your babies, they know when mommy and daddy are so passionate about something," the 50-year-old continued. "They're hearing all the conversations and they're seeing all the things you're talking about and the materials and things like that. So, they can't wait."
Perhaps only the only people more excited about the upcoming film than his daughters is Johnson himself. Having been attached to the DC project for over a decade, the actor told E! News that the role is not one he takes for granted.
"I feel like I was born to play Black Adam," Johnson shared. "It's been with me for over 10 years now, so it's great that it's all come together, and I'm really excited for the world to see it."
And the wait was certainly worth it, as the actor revived an enthusiastic reaction when he surprised fans dressed in character during Black Adam's Comic-Con panel on July 23.
"The dream from Day 1, years ago, has always been come to Comic-Con representing a superhero," he told E! News. "To be able to come here and to create what we were able to create, show up as Black Adam—that was a big surprise. Everybody knew, 'Oh, DJ's gonna come to Comic-Con,' and I was like, 'Well, Black Adam's coming to Comic-Con.' So, got in the costume, Black Adam was levitating, throwing out lightning like it was candy, which was great."
Check out E! News' full Comic-Con interview with Dwyane Johnson above.
Black Adam premieres in theaters October 21.