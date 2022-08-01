Celebrate Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Son Buddy's Birthday With His Sweetest Pics

Watch : Brie Bella's Pregnancy Journey for Baby No. 2

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are ready for their second round of "terrible twos."

It feels like just yesterday we were watching the WWE couple welcome their son Buddy Danielson into the world on E!'s Total Bellas. Now, their second-born child is officially 2 years old, celebrating his birthday on August 1.

Long before the couple became mom and dad, the pair's pretend romance in the WWE ring became real. And after nearly three years of dating, Daniel popped the question to Brie in September 2013. Fans watched their wedding journey play out on E!'s Total Divas, and they tied the knot in April 2014.

A few years later, the two welcomed their first child into the world, 5-year-old daughter Birdie, in May 2017, followed by Buddy.

Buddy shares a back-to-back birthday with his cousin, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev, as he was born a day earlier on July 31, 2020.

In celebration of the Bellas baby's birthday, we're taking a look back at Buddy's most adorable photos from the past two years, from ice cream messes and holiday photos to snuggles with mom and more.