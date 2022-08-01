Celebrate Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's Son Buddy's Birthday With His Sweetest Pics

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are ready for their second round of "terrible twos."

It feels like just yesterday we were watching the WWE couple welcome their son Buddy Danielson into the world on E!'s Total Bellas. Now, their second-born child is officially 2 years old, celebrating his birthday on August 1.

Long before the couple became mom and dad, the pair's pretend romance in the WWE ring became real. And after nearly three years of dating, Daniel popped the question to Brie in September 2013. Fans watched their wedding journey play out on E!'s Total Divas, and they tied the knot in April 2014.

A few years later, the two welcomed their first child into the world, 5-year-old daughter Birdie, in May 2017, followed by Buddy.

Buddy shares a back-to-back birthday with his cousin, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev, as he was born a day earlier on July 31, 2020.

In celebration of the Bellas baby's birthday, we're taking a look back at Buddy's most adorable photos from the past two years, from ice cream messes and holiday photos to snuggles with mom and more.

Check out all the cuteness below.

Fans can stream every season of Total Bellas now on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram/@thebriebella
All Smiles

"Buddy wanting to say hi!!!" Brie captioned this Insta from June 2022.

Instagram/@thebriebella
"A Hiking We Will Go"

Buddy smiled for a selfie while on a hike with mom and dad.

Instagram/@thebriebella
Messy Eater

Buddy got a little messy while trying ice cream for the first time, and Brie captured the hilarious moment on her Instagram.

Instagram/@thebriebella
Happy Holidays

Buddy and Brie donned matching plaid shirts while Christmas tree shopping in 2021.

Instagram/@thebriebella
15 Months

To celebrate Buddy turning 15 months old, Brie shared side-by-side pictures of her son and daughter at the same age.

Instagram/@thebriebella
Snuggle Time

Brie shared some snuggle time with her boy, captioning this sweet selfie, "His laugh is sooo contagious!!"

Instagram/@thebriebella
Happy Halloween

Buddy posed for pics with big sis Birdie in their matching Halloween outfits.

Instagram/@thebriebella
Bella Boys

Perhaps Buddy and his cousin Matteo Chigvintsev will follow in their mother's wrestling footsteps, as Brie captioned this Instagram picture, "Buddy is just missing his tag partner, Matteo!!! Bella Boys."

Instagram/@thebriebella
1st Birthday

Buddy celebrated his first birthday on August 1, 2021, and mom Brie celebrated the milestone with an adorable "Wild One" onesie.

Brie Bella/Instagram
11 Months Old

To celebrate Buddy turning 11 months old, Brie shared this sweet summery snap of her son.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Bud

In May 2021, Brie wrote, "My sweet Bud."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Just Like Mama

In this pic from May 2021, Brie revealed that her son Buddy inherited her personality.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Wild Child

Brie shared on Instagram, "Me and my wildling."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sweet Potato Face

Alongside this adorable photo of Buddy, Brie wrote, "Sweet Potato Face."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Buddy gives the family dog a lick of his sweet potato snack.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie's Sweet Boy

Brie captioned this photo, "My sweet Buddy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

When Buddy turned eight-months-old, Brie posted, "My wild 8 month boy."

Brie Bella/Instagram
Baby Teeth

Brie Bella gave fans a closer look at baby Buddy's budding teeth in this March 2021 update.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Play Time With Buddy

Fans got another look at Buddy's baby teeth in this playtime pic.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy Buddy

Alongside this March 2021 photo of her son, Brie wrote, "Hi Buddy"

Brie Bella/Instagram
7 Months Old

In honor of Buddy turning 7-months old, the WWE superstar shared, "Can't believe my little Bud Bud is 7 months....sitting up, crawling and reaching out for me. He's my cuddle sweet little bug!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Brie’s Babies

Brie shared a sweet selfie of kids Birdie and Buddy in February 2021.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Sitting Up

"And just like that, Buddy is sitting up," the Total Bellas star shared online.

Brie Bella/Instagram
The Disaster Artist

Alongside this February 2021 update, Brie joked, "He loves when his sister is out so he can destroy her room lol."

Instagram
Mountain Man

Brie, Bryan, Birdie and Buddy ventured to Lake Tahoe for a winter getaway.

Brie Bella/Instagram
Happy New Year!

"Ringing in the New Year with these Party Animals!!!" Brie wrote online. "Happy New Year's Bella Army"

Instagram / Brie Bella
Bryan and the Kids

On this Christmas Eve post, Brie wrote, "Best gifts I've ever been given are these 3!!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Buddy's First Christmas

Brie took a sweet picture with Buddy ahead of his first Christmas.

Brie Bella/Instagram
All Smiles

While taking selfies of Buddy, Brie penned, "Happy face slowly into the please stop taking my picture face!!"

Brie Bella/Instagram
Done with Pictures

Unfortunately for Brie, Buddy was quickly over the selfie session.

