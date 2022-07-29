Watch Michael Bublé Get Emotional During His 8-Year-Old Son's Surprise Piano Concert

Michael Bublé's son Noah has already inherited dad's love of music.
The singer shared a video of his 8-year-old playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano to Instagram July 28.
"Noah surprised me after I was away on tour," Michael wrote alongside the footage. "He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy."
As the four-time Grammy winner sang along, he admitted he was "getting choked up" as tears brimmed in his eyes.
"More talent in his little fingers than I have in my whole body!!" he captioned the clip. "#ChickenLegs #Proud #IllNeverNotLoveYou."
Michael wasn't the only one applauding Noah's talent. "That is soooo great!!" David Foster wrote in the comments. Added Michael's wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, "My baby!!"
This isn't the first time fans have been awed by Noah's talent. After all, he co-wrote the title track on Michael's recent album Higher.
"I was giving the kids a shower and doing the shampoo and stuff," Michael recalled on a March episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, "and he said, 'Papi, I wrote a song.'"
Michael, who also worked with Ryan Tedder and Greg Wells on the track, told Kelly Clarkson the album came after a "rough decade," noting his family has "been through a lot," like Noah's battle with cancer.
"My wife, honestly, when this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive," he said on "Carpool Karaoke" in 2018, a year after Noah went into remission. "And when they got it out and the chemo was done and they said, 'We did it, it's good, he's ok,' I fell. I just fell. And my wife picks me up now."
In addition to Noah, Michael and Luisana are parents to son Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4. And soon, they'll have another family member as the couple are expecting their fourth child.
"It's the greatest thing that ever happened to me," Michael recently said about becoming a father. "And I don't want to be all gooey about it, but it goes so fast. I mean, my 8-year-old he's growing into a little dude. So, I just need more."